Update on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ground conditions, international reactions, sanctions: the point of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

– New curfew law in Kiev –

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitaly Klitschko announced on Saturday that a new curfew will be introduced again in Kiev from Saturday evening until Monday morning.

“The military command has decided to tighten the curfew order. It will run from 8:00 pm on Saturday to 7:00 am on Monday, March 28, ”the mayor said in a telegram.

– Significant Russian losses in Donbass (KIV) –

Around Donetsk and Luhansk, the two largest cities in the Donbass, Ukrainian military personnel claim to have “caused significant casualties on Russian invaders,” its last bulletin, released early Saturday morning. It said three planes had been shot down on the Russian side, eight tanks destroyed and about 170 soldiers killed.

Kiev’s forces say they will continue their counter – offensive in the south of the country, and the only major city to be completely captured by Moscow’s forces is the fight to “prevent enemy attacks” around Kiev.

For its part, the Russian command surprised by announcing on Friday that the “main objective was to focus on the liberation of Donbass”, contrary to Moscow’s desire so far to “militarize and destroy” its attire. .

– Doha Forum: Moscow pushes for arms race (Zhelensky) –

Russia is promoting a dangerous arms race by promoting its nuclear weapons, Volodymyr Zhelensky condemned on Saturday during a video intervention at a Doha forum organized by Qatar.

The Ukrainian president has called on Qatar, a major exporter of liquefied natural gas, to increase its production in the face of Russian threats to use its energy to “threaten the world.”

– First meeting between Biden and senior Ukrainian officials –

The White House has announced that on the second day of his visit to Poland, US President Joe Biden will attend a meeting in Warsaw on Saturday morning between Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and their Ukrainian counterparts.

This is the US chief executive’s first meeting with senior Ukrainian officials since the start of the Russian occupation on February 24.

President Biden will also visit a reception center for Ukrainian refugees and deliver a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw later this afternoon.

Russian Defense Minister reappears on screen –

According to pictures released on Saturday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance in two weeks.

The Ministry of Defense on Saturday released a video showing Shoiku leading a meeting dedicated to Russia’s arms budget. The date of the pictures was not specified, but the minister mentions a meeting with the finance minister, which Russian agencies say took place on Friday, March 25.

burs-fm / frd / sba