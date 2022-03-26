Home Technology More powerful chip than the Galaxy S22

More powerful chip than the Galaxy S22

According to the latest information from the Liquor Ice Universe, Samsung will be using the Snapdragon 8 General1 Plus on its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 this year.

Flex Mode on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 // Source: Anthony Warner – Frontroid

Samsung Since the introduction of the first folder the folded smartphone has largely positioned itself in place. To confirm that there may be a future for this design, we have been able to see developments and sales volumes so far.

This is especially throughIce Universe We learned that Samsung’s next folding smartphones might use the Snapdragon 8 General 1. Snapdragon 8 General1 செந்தரம்.

Samsung Galaxy Fold4, Flip4, Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus, TSMC 4nm
100% sure

– Ice Universe (@ Universe Ice) March 24, 2022

There will be information 100% safe According to him, but we will take the report with a grain of salt until we know a little more. Snapdragon 8Gener1 Plus will bring more power to future products. Brand new folding smartphone format according to the latest rumor.

Snapdragon 8 General 1 Plus manufactured by TSMC

The Qualcomm chip in question is not manufactured by Samsung, but DSMC. Brand latest folders (Z folding3 And Z-Flip 3) Used Snapdragon 888 used by US versions S21. Despite this Snapdragon 888 Plus Already available at launch.

As far as the design is concerned, you can see the devices on the screen just like their predecessors with some upgrades and possibilities. An S Pen Box in Z Fold 4. If all goes well, Samsung’s smartphone wrapping event will take place this summer. We hope to discover a lot of new things, especially Many hypotheses are already well underway.

