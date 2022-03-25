Le Nouvion: La West will hire 100 people

A pharmaceutical multinational and the largest factory in La West, Thiérache continue its rise. Its operation is in full swing with the production of billions of caps for vaccines against Kovit-19, the company will build new buildings on Nouvion and hire a hundred new employees.

Your newspaper in digital edition.

“We are delighted to receive this support from the Government, which will enable us to strengthen the capacity of our Navian plant to contribute to the global vaccination program against Covid 19.” This March, Christophe Amalric, director of the West Pharmaceutical Factory in Nouvion-en-Thiérache, smiles. And he can. The Nouvion-en-Thiérache site now receives good news: the plant has received 17 17.5 million in funding from the state to increase its size, while the US company is in full expansion, with a record increase in sales to multinationals by 2021. Production skills.

New campus

The news, which was announced during Prime Minister Jean Costex’s visit to Eisenhower on March 11, was very positive. “It is a recognition of the undefeated mobilization of our teams since the beginning of the crisis. […] We look forward to implementing our development plans and strengthening our role in the region. This state aid aims to support increasing productivity on the Nouvion site, as well as its “Reactivity”, And installation “Highly efficient, low power consumption, automation tools” For “Meeting the Packaging Requirements for Vaccines and Injections Against Covit-19”.

“Furthermore, the construction of new buildings, including laboratories, will increase productivity.” Specifies the company. Worldwide, the West has 25 manufacturing plants, including the Nouvion-en-Thiérache site “One of the main sites”. So the desire to invest in it