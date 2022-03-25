Home World Diplomacy. Israel has announced a historic summit with Morocco, the United States, the Emirates and Bahrain.

Diplomacy. Israel has announced a historic summit with Morocco, the United States, the Emirates and Bahrain.

Mar 25, 2022 0 Comments
Diplomacy. Israel has announced a historic summit with Morocco, the United States, the Emirates and Bahrain.

On March 25, Israel announced that it was holding a “historic” summit during the planned visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who recently normalized relations with Israel with the three Arab states of the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain. Condition.

“A historic diplomatic summit will be held in Israel next Sunday and Monday (March 27 and 28, 2022) at the invitation of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Read also | Aziz Akkanoch receives UNESCO DG Audrey Azole

The same source continued, “The US Secretary of State and the Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain will be coming to Israel for a series of diplomatic meetings.”

As a reminder, US Diplomatic Leader Anthony Blingen will visit Israel, the West Bank, Morocco and Algeria from March 26 to 30.

Read also | Automobile: 8 investment deals signed for 1.7 billion dirhams

See also  Son Dakika: 'Vurun' emri vermiiti ... Kazakhstan'dan gelen Grintler kon dondurdu

You May Also Like

Forum mondial de l’Eau: L’AFD prête à accompagner la Grande Muraille verte (responsable)

World Water Forum: AFD Ready to Support the Great Green Wall (Responsible)

144th IPU Assembly: Moroccan delegation holds bilateral meetings with representatives of some member states

144th IPU Assembly: Moroccan delegation holds bilateral meetings with representatives of some member states

Former British King Juan Carlos has been denied bail by a British judge on charges of persecution.

Former British King Juan Carlos has been denied bail by a British judge on charges of persecution.

Sudanese officials deny Wagner's presence and their gold operations

Sudanese officials deny Wagner’s presence and their gold operations

According to Media Axios, Blingen is expected next week as part of a regional tour of Morocco and Algeria.

According to Media Axios, Blingen is expected next week as part of a regional tour of Morocco and Algeria.

Dakar: Série d’entretiens de M. Nizar Baraka lors du 9-ème Forum Mondial de l’Eau

Dakar: During the 9th World Water Forum, Mr. Series of interviews with Nisar Baraka

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.