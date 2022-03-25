Diplomacy. Israel has announced a historic summit with Morocco, the United States, the Emirates and Bahrain.

On March 25, Israel announced that it was holding a “historic” summit during the planned visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who recently normalized relations with Israel with the three Arab states of the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain. Condition.

“A historic diplomatic summit will be held in Israel next Sunday and Monday (March 27 and 28, 2022) at the invitation of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.