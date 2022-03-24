Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 benefit from One UI 4.1 (Android 12).

Vaults of software updates continue for all smartphone makers: Samsung is no exception and offers updates to One UI 4.1 even on its slightly older models, the Galaxy Note 10 and S10.

In January, the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series were received Updated to a UI 4.0basically Android 12. Samsung is now releasing 4.1, which is a small evolution A UI 4, Which in addition has a March security link. Galaxy S10, S10e, S10 PlusGalaxy Rating 10 And Rating 10+, But the 5G versions of these models are worrisome. In fact, Samsung is now pushing updates for devices that are three years older. According to SamMobileDeployment will begin in Europe, first in Switzerland.

A UI 4.1: What’s New

It brings interesting new functions Galaxy smartphones. These in particular include Google Duo Live sharing, smart widgets or the latest version of the Samsung keyboard. Samsung has also added photo editing functions Reflector Eraser And this Shadow eraser, Which removes unwanted reflections and shadows from an image. Other features include the ability to share Wi-Fi credentials through Quick Sharing and application enhancements. Samsung Health. On the camera side, the rendering of images in low light is enhanced.

This update for One UI 4.1 integrates the March Android Security Patch, which aims to fix bugs. If you have any of these models, you can go to your settings and manually check for updates. Software update.

