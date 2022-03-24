Home Technology Here are the phones whose apps will stop working from March 31st

Here are the phones whose apps will stop working from March 31st

Mar 24, 2022 0 Comments
WhatsApp, the leading instant messaging processor, has been surprising its users with various updates. Updates and new tools to improve the user experience.

However, For the past few days, WhatsApp has announced a major move that will leave millions without a popular messaging processor.

From Thursday, March 31st, apps will stop working permanently on some devices, including some iPhones.

Most phones are very old models and they are obsolete New Social networking tools.

On which mobile phones will WhatsApp be disabled from March 31?

android

  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
  • Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
  • Samsung Galaxy Core
  • LG Lucid2
  • LG Optimus F7
  • LG Optimus L3 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L4 II
  • LG Optimus L2 II
  • LG Optimus F3Q
  • ZTE Grand S Flex
  • ZTE V956
  • Sony Xperia M
  • Huawei Ascend G740
  • Huawei Climb mate
  • Climbing D2

Apple

  • iPhone 6S
  • iPhoneSE
  • iPhone 6S Plus
Phone
Why can I close my WhatsApp account? At the same time, the El Comorcio site explained 6 reasons for some WhatsApp accounts May be closed:

  • If the account is down for more than 120 consecutive days, it will not be usable from the end of March.
  • Users Modified applications These apps can no longer be used by people like WhatsApp Plus.
  • By creating mailing lists and groups to send a specific message, spammers can routinely deactivate their accounts and their accounts.
  • Accounts Blocked Will be deleted simultaneously by multiple users.
  • Users who share false information may have their account deleted.
  • Who are the users Share files Their WhatsApp associated with the modified software may be deleted.
