According to Media Axios, Blingen is expected next week as part of a regional tour of Morocco and Algeria.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken speaks to reporters after meetings on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2021.

US diplomat Anthony Blingen will travel to Morocco and Algeria next week as part of a regional tour of the Middle East, according to the US news site Axios on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The visit, which includes stops in Israel and the Palestinian territories, will take place this Thursday in Brussels with US President Joe Biden at the end of Blingen’s trip to Europe, the correspondent said. Of the site AxiosBarack Ravid cites US and Israeli officials.

The well-known journalist reports that the US Secretary of State will travel from Israel to Morocco and from there to Algeria on Monday. These visits to Rabat and Algiers will come, he writes, “and in recent months there have been increasing tensions in the disputed Western Sahara between Algeria and Morocco”.

“Blingen is expected to arrive at a time when US relations with many of its allies and allies in the region are in disarray,” continues the Tel Aviv-based Axios correspondent, which includes the initial voyage (editor’s note). These visits were dropped because they changed several times.

“Blingen wants to use this visit to show that US involvement in the region continues,” US officials told the Associated Press anonymously.

In Israel, where he is due to arrive on Saturday evening, the US Secretary of State will meet with Israeli officials and Palestinian officials in Jerusalem, and King Abdullah of Jordan is expected to visit Ramallah on Sunday, he added. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. “We do not know if he will meet Blingen, who is supposed to be in Ramallah on the same day,” Axios said.