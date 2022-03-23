The first Anything smartphone with the Nothing OS interface is coming soon

Nothing was announced this Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022, its first smartphone, casually named Phone (1). It will be available from this summer, and without further ado, the new interface will run on Android with Nothing OS.

During an online event on March 23, 2022, Carl Bai, CEO and co-founder of Nothing, announced the brand’s next big project “The Beating Heart”‘s arrival in the summer of 2022: Phone (1). This is the second device offered by the brand after the best headphones Ear (1) And especially its first major product, a Skills.

Finally, when we say they provided it, it’s a bit of a rush. Most mysteriously, the CEO has so far provided only one design element of the phone. Cryptocurrency.

The conference would have taught us that the phone (1) is equipped with Snapdragon SoC, which is not currently accurate on the selected model.

Nothing OS here

Before Nothing, Carl Pay co-founded OnePlus, whose OxygenOS interface was very popular with fans of the brand. So, we are not surprised to learn that the phone (1) will also benefit from its own, labeled Nothing OS and an Android based interface.

The main promise of this OS is that the London-based company is already talking about one “Open Environment and

It seamlessly connects and integrates nothing and other devices

Brands. ⁇ Founder Apple lasted a moment in the ecosystem, which he considers the best choice for consumers today, but he sees its closed nature as a problem for innovation. So the OS does not want anything to come as a “very viable alternative to Apple” by providing users with a powerful ecosystem of choice. About this, we can never stress how much everything has to be proven.

Uniform design and smooth experience

Here is the first look:

First Version of Nothing OS // Source: Nothing First Version of Nothing OS // Source: Nothing First Version of Nothing OS // Source: Nothing First Version of Nothing OS // Source: Nothing

Carl Pei has long emphasized openness

Source: None Source: None Source: None

On the design side, Nothinging’s goal is to provide a continuum between its products and its interface, while retaining strong design elements in a “raw technology” way (source technology). For example, we can cite the dot matrix like the pixel, the brand presents a lot in its visual identity, and it should be seen as a red thread.

Carl Pei is committed to delivering a faster and smoother experience, a promise that OxygenOS has already been making in its time with some success. Of course, we can not wait to determine the phone in person.

He also promised that there would be no plotware or app nothing “Why copy what Google’s best apps already offer”.

An experiment and community fundraising

Those who want to try Nothing OS before its release can take advantage from next April. The brand actually announces a “First Preview Available Through Its App Launcher”.

For those who have already succeeded with this concept, the company also announces a $ 10 million community fundraiser (which will be added to the $ 144 million already raised). Nothing written: “Investors will approach the Nothing’s Private Community so that they can get information about the exclusive benefits and the company. Pre-registration is now open On the site Nothing With an investment round launched on April 5th.

To follow us, we invite you Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.