Home Technology Lopez $ attacks Microsoft, LG and Octa, and threatens multiple data thefts

Lopez $ attacks Microsoft, LG and Octa, and threatens multiple data thefts

Mar 23, 2022 0 Comments
Lopez $ attacks Microsoft, LG and Octa, and threatens multiple data thefts

South American hacker group Ticket $ Constantly causing havoc and revealing new stolen data. Through his Telegram thread, again, he released 37GB of source code from Microsoft.
This data is related to Bing, Bing Maps and Cortana software. However, according to Bleeping Computer, They do not include the source code of desktop applications, but are integrated with websites, web frameworks, and mobile applications. It already has a lot. Microsoft has not confirmed the data theft, but has launched an investigation.

In addition, Lapsus has released a text file containing $ “All fingerprints [de mots de passe, NDLR] Employee Accounts and LGE.com Service Accounts “.

A bit teasing, it is reported that this is the second time hackers have entered LG’s network in less than a year.

“Changing the CSIRT team may be a good idea [centre d’alerte et de réaction aux attaques informatiques, NDLR] ⁇Write hackers in the telegram.

Also watch the video:

Even more worrying is the fact that hackers have released images showing the ability to access the internal systems of Okta, an American company that specializes in access and identity management.
Cyber ​​thugs say they did not steal any data from Okta. They would have used this service provider to access their customers’ data. These include FedEx, Engie, HP, Sonos, Nasdaq, Groupon, Mazars, T-Mobile, Zoom, HackerOne, Hertz, Moody’s, MGM Resorts and many more.

Separately, hackers announced that they would have access to Okta’s systems for more than two months, which could have given them plenty of time to shop. If this were true, it would be a big hack.

See also  Privacy issues, encroachments ... But why the wave of 'clubhouse' service? | Clubhouse app in india and Tamil Nadu, Explained | Puthiyathalaimurai - Tamil News | Latest Tamil News | Tamil News Online

Unfortunately, Laps $ has not yet told Connors. For its part, Okta mitigates the current situation. On Twitter, Its CEO Speak only one “Access attempt” Customer support is limited to the engineer account. We’ll see, maybe soon enough.

Proof : Bleeping Computer

You May Also Like

Free cherchera à racheter Orange, Bouygues Telecom ou SFR s’ils sont vendeurs

Orange, Bouygues Telecom or SFR sellers are free to buy them

Nous sommes heureux d

OneWeb lands on SpaceX after the Soyuz package

App Store, iCloud, Maps, Music ... Twenty Apple services are down

App Store, iCloud, Maps, Music … Twenty Apple services are down

Why is theft better than paid subscriptions?

Why is theft better than paid subscriptions?

FNAC Darty avait racheté il y a quelques années la jeune pousse WeFix, spécialisée dans la réparation de smartphones.

FNAC Darty is on track to become the first third-party repairer of Apple products

Swore. The largest solar farm in the region operating in June

Swore. The largest solar farm in the region operating in June

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.