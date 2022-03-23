Dakar: During the 9th World Water Forum, Mr. Series of interviews with Nisar Baraka

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 10:21 p.m.

Dakar – Minister of Equipment and Water Mr. Nisar Barakah held a series of talks on Tuesday with his colleagues at the 9th World Water Forum in Diamniadio, near Tucker. Enhancing bilateral cooperation, especially in the water sector.

Mr. who is leading a large high-level Moroccan delegation for the work of this 9th edition. Mr. Baraka, the Palestinian Minister in charge of water talks. Sahad met Atili.

In a statement to the press after the meeting, the Palestinian official confirmed that the exchanges with the Moroccan Minister focused on cooperation between Palestine and the Kingdom of Morocco and the fraternal relations between the two countries.

He recalled that the discussions focused on ways to assist Palestinians and Palestinian experts in the water and sanitation sector, and that Morocco and Palestine had already signed a cooperation agreement in this area.

“This meeting is an opportunity to reaffirm Morocco’s position and to provide much needed support to our Palestinian friends, especially in the waters,” he said. Baraka said, “We are going to implement and a road map has been established. We are going to strengthen.”

The roadmap is primarily intended to provide technical assistance in the field of water desalination, but also to enable them to share skills development and successful Moroccan experiences with the Palestinians and to access international law on the right to water, he stressed.

Mr. Baraka and on the sidelines of this forum, the Ivory Minister of Hydraulics, Mr. He held a meeting with Laurent Tsakba, who confirmed that his country would like to take advantage of Morocco’s experience in water resources management. “Has a history and civilization rooted in water”.

In a statement to the press after the meeting, Mr. Mr. said he would like to meet with Baraka. Chakpa insisted.

“The first bridge and solid ebony bridge was built by President Felix Hoophood-Boykney and the late HM King Hassan, and today President Alasane Ottara has followed in the footsteps of our founding father who sealed these relations with Morocco,” he said. .

“C டிte d’Ivoire has many difficulties in the water sector, we know Morocco is a country with a history and a civilization rooted in water, and we want to benefit from their experience, their knowledge and skills. , ” He declared.

In the coming days Mr. in Morocco. Announcing his upcoming meeting with Baraka, he said it would be an opportunity “for the development of a good and ambitious cooperation program.”

Minister of Equipment and Water also met with Mauritanian Hydraulics and Minister of Health Mohamed El Hasen Old Bougris.

In a similar statement, the Mauritanian Minister said that they reviewed the bilateral cooperation between Morocco and Mauritania and the excellent relations that bind the two countries and the people of the two countries and were proud to hold talks with the Moroccan Minister.

Mr. Mr Old Bougrace pointed out that the talks with Baraka were an opportunity to discuss the Moroccan experience in surface governance, and we would like to see to what extent this experience will be – taking into account the specificity of Mauritania “.

He added that both parties have resumed the framework of cooperation and technical assistance between the two countries.

Within the framework of the activities of the 9th World Water Forum, on Monday in Diamniadio, near Tucker, the Minister of Equipment and Water, Senegal, held an interview with the Director General of the Water Authority in Israel. Giora Shaham.

The meeting focused on the state of relations between Morocco and Israel and the opportunities for deepening bilateral cooperation in the water sector.

Mr. Mrs. Nisar Baraka. Jennifer J. He also met Sarah. The senior director of the World Bank’s Center for Global Water Expertise is taking part in the work of the 9th edition of the World Water Forum, with David Malpas, Chairman of the World Bank Group, on a two – day visit to Morocco on Wednesday.

Mr. Nisar Barakah, at the opening ceremony of the 9th World Forum on Monday, will commemorate Hassan II presenting the trophy of the 7th edition of the World’s Great Waters to its successful development organization. Of the Senegal River (OMVS).

The Moroccan Minister also attended a meeting of the “Division of Ministers” organized within the framework of the forum’s plan, which will continue until March 26.