Mar 23, 2022 0 Comments
Covit-19: Occurrence rate rises sharply in Oxidenia, with more than 180,000 new pollutants in 24 hours in France

The number of polluters in France erupted on Tuesday, March 22, with 24,777 new positive cases in 24 hours. Number not reached since the beginning of February.

According to statistics, pollution is on the rise again Public Health France This was released on Tuesday, March 22: 180,777 new positive cases nationwide in 24 hours, for the first time since the beginning of February.

In Occitania, the Regional Health Agency (ARS) warns of a rise in positive cases: “The circulation of the virus is accelerating again throughout the Occitania region. The number of new cases is increasing again and is already at a high level.” Currently, 1,835 hospitals (+11 compared to last week) are registered, which includes 134 resuscitation and intensive care (16 – compared to last week). Finally, 7,265 deaths have been hospitalized since the outbreak, with a further 33 in 4 days.

In Occitania, the incidence rate in some sectors is rising

To the jersey, Event rate It was down from 772.5 last week to 1039.8 on Tuesday. And for the Hautes-Pyrénées it ranges from 722.1 to 1,051. Rising figures may come to confirm the WHO-protected concept. “Many European countries have abruptly lifted sanctions”.

“The current health crisis reminds us of the good reactions in dealing with viruses. These restraining gestures are the first and foremost common sense-packed habits to control the risks of pollution. It is still recommended to wear a mask to protect against being too vulnerable.”

According to the Institute Pastor’s latest predictions, hospitals may face an increase in daily admissions in the coming days, including intensive care.

