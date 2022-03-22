Proximus’ “lame” data is transferred to its US subsidiary TeleSign

International call data from Proximus customers is transferred to its US subsidiary by its other subsidiary, Bics. Objective: To provide a “reputation score” for major digital sites (such as Microsoft). Unauthorized data transfer to the United States. According to many experts, even illegal.

Head of the Department of Multimedia

By Philip Laloux



Posted on 03/22/2022 at 06:00



BDoes roximus illegally transfer and process the personal data of its customers through its international subsidiaries Bics and TeleSign? This was questioned by a number of GDPR experts, including our operator’s internal law departments, who, according to our information from a number of sources, were concerned with top management. “They shouted not to do it, insisting it was Archi-lam …”.



