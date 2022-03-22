OneWeb lands on SpaceX after the Soyuz package

The feet were too hard for the aerospace but it was expected. The European publishing house loses one of its most important customers, OneWeb, which has returned to SpaceX following the departure of the Russian Soyuz launcher. We will wait for the details of the contract to estimate the loss for ArianeGroup subsidiary. Especially since SpaceX is a fierce competitor to Aerospace and the British-Indian galaxy. SpaceX expects OneWeb to go bankrupt to regain its frequency rights in the spring of 2020 … The deal announced Monday will allow the galaxy to restart its flight program and complete its set of 428 satellites (i.e. 66% of the Navy) for a secure connection worldwide. The first release with SpaceX is scheduled for this year.

“We are pleased to announce that we have entered into a publishing agreement SpaceX This will allow OneWeb to restart its satellite launch. The first release with SpaceX is scheduled for later this year, ”OneWeb tweeted.



“Terms of agreement with SpaceX are confidential”, OneWeb explained in its press release. “Thanks to their support for SpaceX, it reflects our shared view of the unlimited possibilities of space. With these launch projects, we are on track to complete the construction of our entire satellites and provide a strong, fast and secure connection around the world. “OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson was quoted in OneWeb’s press release.