Home World Eric Zemmor wants to repatriate 500,000 foreigners in 5 years

Eric Zemmor wants to repatriate 500,000 foreigners in 5 years

Mar 22, 2022 0 Comments
Eric Zemmor wants to repatriate 500,000 foreigners in 5 years

Falling on the ballot, Eric Jemmore tries to climb to the top again. Its new strategy: new projects on immigration. “I’m getting rid of the criminals, the criminals, the S files, we’ll get rid of everyone we no longer want,” he said during his visit. M6 Monday. Winning candidate again! It plans to create a conceptual “immigration” ministry of identity thinking to expel “foreigners who are no longer needed”. His desire is to recover the “illegal”, “secret crime that no longer exists from 2012”.

Read: Eric Jemmore in court for his comments on minor immigrants

“The ministry will have the resources, it will have the charters, and we will build joint aircraft,” he added. If he is elected, Eric Jemmour promises that “Magreb will go with the leaders of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia to see how we can arrange this.” Taking the notion of a “big alternative”, he also proposed “a return of 100,000 undesirable foreigners a year.” “This is why I am a candidate. I think France is being threatened in its identity by a large population change. I want to stop this,” he said.

Also note: “All (his) activities related to immigration will be in the referendum proposed for the French”.

See also  Delhi-style education is now available in Zilla Parishad schools as well

You May Also Like

Mali : La Cédéao quitte Bamako sans obtenir d’accord avec la junte

ECOWAS leaves Bamako without reaching an agreement with the military junta

Sahara: Ramdane Lamamra walks head over heels in China

Sahara: Ramdane Lamamra walks head over heels in China

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has completed a road trip to aid Poland

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has completed a road trip to aid Poland

Sébastien and his fellow nurses treated victims at Strépy-Bracquegnies: "The first injured were in critical condition"

Sébastien and his fellow nurses treated victims at Strépy-Bracquegnies: “The first injured were in critical condition”

An update on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

An update on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The United States, India, Japan and Australia have pledged to deliver one billion doses of the vaccine to Asia

Saudi Arabia-Four Houthi attacks target kingdom, no casualties

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.