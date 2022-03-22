App Store, iCloud, Maps, Music ... Twenty Apple services are down

If you’re having trouble accessing your iCloud account, App Store or Apple Maps, you’re not alone: many Apple services have been down since 6:30 pm (Paris time) on Monday. Many users report issues on social media, and more Official “Status” page Apple listed 23 crashes at 7:15 pm, including Apple Music and TV +. Some users are having issues with iMessage, but Apple says the issue has been resolved.
Apple has not yet been contacted. We do not know whether this is a cyber attack or a technical problem with the configuration of the servers, which is still happening to web giants.
… / … More info to come 20 minutes