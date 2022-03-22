Home Technology App Store, iCloud, Maps, Music … Twenty Apple services are down

App Store, iCloud, Maps, Music … Twenty Apple services are down

Mar 22, 2022 0 Comments
App Store, iCloud, Maps, Music ... Twenty Apple services are down

If you’re having trouble accessing your iCloud account, App Store or Apple Maps, you’re not alone: ​​many Apple services have been down since 6:30 pm (Paris time) on Monday. Many users report issues on social media, and more Official “Status” page Apple listed 23 crashes at 7:15 pm, including Apple Music and TV +. Some users are having issues with iMessage, but Apple says the issue has been resolved.

Apple has not yet been contacted. We do not know whether this is a cyber attack or a technical problem with the configuration of the servers, which is still happening to web giants.

… / … More info to come 20 minutes

See also  The most searched country in the world on Google! Interesting information released

You May Also Like

Why is theft better than paid subscriptions?

Why is theft better than paid subscriptions?

FNAC Darty avait racheté il y a quelques années la jeune pousse WeFix, spécialisée dans la réparation de smartphones.

FNAC Darty is on track to become the first third-party repairer of Apple products

Swore. The largest solar farm in the region operating in June

Swore. The largest solar farm in the region operating in June

How to take a screenshot on the computer

How to take a screenshot on the computer

First disassembly of Mac Studio with its larger M1 Ultra

First disassembly of Mac Studio with its larger M1 Ultra

Les cowboys du futur vont-ils se promener sur ce robot à cornes ? © YouTube, Kawasaki

A horned ipex robot that can be ridden

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.