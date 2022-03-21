FNAC Darty is on track to become the first third-party repairer of Apple products

FNAC Darty was already a leading reseller of Apple products in France. It is on track to become the first third-party repairer for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. The two French and American groups have entered into a partnership in this sense, which should be formalized this Monday, FNAC Darty’s CEO Enrique Martinez announced in “JDD” columns.

His team Acquired WeFix three years ago , Specializes in repairing smartphones, which now has 150 sales points. Enrique Martinez welcomed, “Purchasing to get its full meaning with this project”. The number of WeFix stores is also expected to “double” in the coming years, the manager notes.

Make the life of customers easier

“The FNAC Darty and WeFix teams worked upstream to meet the challenge in terms of technology, approval and compliance. We now have official Apple approval to repair and access the brand’s spare parts, ”he said. However, we will have to wait until June to recognize WeFix as Apple’s service center.

According to him, the deal should make the lives of customers easier, “by allowing FNAC Darty brands to focus on different levels of their experience: from purchasing Apple products to their certified repair, through subscription to breakdown and theft insurance,” Enrique Martinez continues.

Moreover, he adds, it “corresponds to our obligations to the circular economy”. CEO FNAC Darty recalls that it already repairs 2 million electrical and electronic products a year, and that it has a goal of 2.5 million “very soon”. Compared to the 1.7 million before the health crisis linked to the Covid 19 epidemic.

Sales are on the rise

The leader congratulated himself that the difficulties of his team were now behind him. FNAC Darty announced at the end of February that sales would cross 8 8 billion by 2021. 7% more than the previous year.