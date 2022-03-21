Amazing discovery of 3 protoplanetary disks around the double star!

When astronomers talk about a double star, they are actually talking about two stars orbiting each other. Because they are engaged in a very tight dance around two stars, they have observed three different protoplanetary discs, which lead to three distinct planetary systems!

The Astronomers Call it SVS 13. it is a Binary system Rising stars. A Double star This is only about 980 Light years Of our earth, in Cloud Perseus molecule. The two stars that make it up – from one Mass On the whole they are equal to our sun – very close to each other. Almost 90 times The distance between our sun and the earth – Twice as far as the Sun-Pluto.

But what makes it really special Eyes From Researchers at the University of Manchester (United Kingdom), they saw around him, not one, not two, but actually three discs. Gas And dust. From Protoplanetary discs It can give birth to three Planetary systems Unique.

By studying the data collected using thirty years of data Very large queue (VLA), a radio telescope located in New Mexico (USA), and more recently, the Atacama Large Millimeter / Submillimeter Antenna Array (Alma, Chile), each of which astronomers have come to an end. Star SVS 13 is surrounded by gas and dust – 30 times the Earth-Sun distance. And an additional protoplanetary disk, larger than the others – up to 500 times the Earth-Sun distance – formed around two stars. Disc with feeding spiral system Thing The other two Protoplanetary discs.

Are planetary systems ready to welcome life?

This study is the most comprehensive study ever conducted on the SVS 13 system. Movements Of two stars formed over a period of thirty years. What should go back to them OrbitsBut to the geometry and orientation of the system, the The mass of the stars To the mass and temperature of the exposed or their protoplanetary disks.

Astronomers even give the mixture of gases and dust that make them up. They identified nearly thirty people Molecules Different. Of these, thirteen are complex organic molecules. Pioneers of life. “ That is, when the planets begin to form around these two suns, the building blocks of life will be there.Ana Karla Díaz-Rodríguez, researcher excites UK Alma Regional CenterIn one University of Manchester Press Release.

Most of the nearly 5,000 extrasolar planets confirmed today have been found to orbit single stars. And astronomers believe that binary – or many – systems create a slightly more complex gravitational environment to initiate the planetary formation process. But this work provides important new information that tests the development models of these systems. Test them, understand the conditions of binary star systems and complete them – we will remember.The universe – Planets can be born.