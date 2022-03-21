A former Apple employee is said to have stolen $ 10 million from Apple

Thirendra Prasad, a former Apple employee who worked at Cupertino for 10 years, has been charged with five counts of fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

Prasad, a U.S. government agency that collects taxes and levies, according to the Inland Revenue Service He has bribed more than $ 10 million, stolen equipment and embezzled money.

An employee of Apple between 2008 and 2018 was responsible for purchasing parts from various suppliers. This is where he comes in. “He took advantage of his position by getting involved Many schemes to deceive AppleIncluding bribery, coinage and charging for goods and services that Apple does not receive“Federal officials said in a statement.

While the trial was pending, a US court allowed the government Defendant must confiscate $ 5 million in cash and property. The government wants to keep these assets as “evidence” of crime.

The former employee is due to appear in court next week. He faces up to 5 to 20 years in prison..