Home Economy Why the US releases 2 billion GMO mosquitoes

Why the US releases 2 billion GMO mosquitoes

Mar 20, 2022 0 Comments
Why the US releases 2 billion GMO mosquitoes

Two billion genetically modified mosquitoes are set to be released in parts of Florida and California in the United States. The mosquito is the most dangerous species to humans, accounting for about 750,000 deaths a year.

It is an unprecedented release of mosquitoes led by the American company Oxitech, and it aims to reduce the number of these pests so that some diseases can be spread.

The specimens sent to the forest will be males of the genus Aedes aegypti, which are carefully selected as they will give birth to larvae that are unlikely after breeding.

GMO mosquitoes

Most harmful, mosquitoes cause serious illnesses such as malaria, dengue fever, Zika virus and chikungunya. So the scientists had the idea of ​​genetically modifying them.

These GMO mosquitoes, called OX5034, are harmless to humans. Larvae born from mating with protein-deficient females die before maturation.

Of these, 750 million hybrid mosquitoes were already released into the wild last year by Oxytech.

According to scientists, this release of mosquitoes will be safe for the environment and far less harmful to the planet than the use of pesticides.

Regular predators of mosquitoes (birds and bats) can actually still eat them, and species threatened by pesticides such as bees are not affected.

See also  Google unexpectedly canceled Flex, embarrassing 400,000 users

You May Also Like

The Wire 14 years later, "I believe in Marlowe's recovery"

The Wire 14 years later, “I believe in Marlowe’s recovery”

Why the United States releases 2 billion genetically modified mosquitoes

Why the United States releases 2 billion genetically modified mosquitoes

A Lego statue in the image of Volodymyr Zhelensky in support of Ukraine

A Lego statue in the image of Volodymyr Zhelensky in support of Ukraine

Une dynamique positive est impérative pour que les acteurs puissent, régulièrement, ressentir du plaisir dans leur participation à l'oeuvre collective.

The urgency is to create a competitive corporate culture

Data Centers: US company Vantage invests $ 900 million in Quebec

Data Centers: US company Vantage invests $ 900 million in Quebec

This tank reduces exhaust fumes from heavy trucks by 80%.

This tank reduces exhaust fumes from heavy trucks by 80%.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.