The Angolan government spends $ 4 million a year on a lobbyist to secure US support for its financial reforms.

After more than four decades of rule by his predecessor Jose Eduardo dos Santos, Jonah Lorenzo seeks to replace petrodollar diplomacy with foreign direct investment. A strategy that goes through America. In June 2019, Victor Manuel Rita da Fonseka, Secretary to the President in charge of Diplomatic Affairs and International Cooperation, invited Lima, a Washington-based campaign firm, to Squire Patton Boggs. The goal set by the Angolan government is to bring Angola’s financial system up to international standards, increase US trade, attract US investors and improve the country’s visibility across the Atlantic.

The contract to tie Angola to the Squid Patton Box for the period from June 2021 to June 2022 was $ 3.75 million, up from $ 4.1 million in the first year. Within the company, Robert Kapla, head of the public policy department, is in charge of the file.

Lourenço-Dos Santos: The Fight of the Campaigners