Mar 20, 2022 0 Comments
Germany has stepped up efforts to convert Russian gas

Germany is likely to step up its efforts with gas exporters to divert supplies from Russia, which Economic Affairs Minister Robert Hebeck is expected to do in Qatar on Saturday after visiting Norway this week.

“I hope the sum of the discussions we have – Norway, the United States, Canada, Qatar – will lead to more liquefied petroleum gas to Europe and Germany,” he said. Hebeck, on the ARD channel.

“We need short-term and temporary, highly liquefied natural gas, and we want to take it to our own terminals in Germany.

Qatar is one of the three largest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and European countries rely on this resource to reduce their dependence on Russian gas.

The energy problem is particularly sensitive to Germany, where half of its gas imports come from Russia.

