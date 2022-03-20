An update on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Ground conditions, international reactions, sanctions: the point of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

– New use of hypersonic missiles –

On Sunday, for the second day in a row, Ukraine used hypersonic missiles, this time Russia said, destroying Ukrainian military fuel reserves in the south of the country.

A large stockpile of fuel was destroyed by Kalibr + cruise missiles fired from the Caspian Sea and hypersonic ballistic missiles launched by + Kinjal + aircraft from Crimean airspace, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

– Zhelensky addresses Nesset –

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky, highlighting his Jewish heritage in his search for support for Russia’s invasion of his country, is due to address a video conference on the Israeli parliament Neset on Sunday. .

According to a parliamentary spokesman, his speech on the Net, scheduled for 6:00 pm (4:00 pm GMT), is expected by the political class and people in a country of more than a million citizens from the former Soviet Union.

– Mariupol Art School bombing –

The Russian military has bombed an art school in Mariupol, southeastern Ukraine, which serves as a refuge for hundreds of people, local authorities blamed Sunday, and civilians are trapped in the rubble.

“Yesterday (Saturday), Russian occupiers bombed the G12 Art School on the left bank of the Mariupol, where 400 Mariupol residents – women, children and the elderly – took refuge,” the port city municipality said in a statement. Troops from Moscow.

“We know the building was destroyed and peaceful people are still under the rubble. The number of victims is being clarified,” he added in a statement to The Telegram.

These reports could not be verified immediately and independently.

Large iron and steel base at Mariupol bombed –

Ukrainian officials said Sunday that the Azovstel steel and metallurgical plant in Mariupol, one of the largest in Europe, had been badly damaged by the shelling.

“One of Europe’s largest metal factories has been destroyed.

Another MP, Sergei Daruda, wrote on his Facebook page that Russian forces had besieged Mariupol and “almost destroyed the factory.”

– Many Tests on MyColive –

Russia’s airstrikes followed on Saturday in Mykolaiv, a city in southern Ukraine, where dozens of soldiers had been killed in an attack on a military base the previous day, according to the region’s governor.

“At least 50 bodies were recovered,” said a soldier interviewed at the scene.

– New Australian sanctions –

Australia on Sunday passed new sanctions against Russia for banning exports of alumina and bauxite, two construction blocks for aluminum production.

The ban on such exports is intended to affect aluminum production in Russia, which makes Australia 20% dependent on its alumina.

