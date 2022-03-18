Home Economy The urgency is to create a competitive corporate culture

The urgency is to create a competitive corporate culture

Mar 18, 2022 0 Comments
Une dynamique positive est impérative pour que les acteurs puissent, régulièrement, ressentir du plaisir dans leur participation à l'oeuvre collective.

MIT’s study, as reported in “Les Echoes”, provides distribution of US “big resignation” sectors and companies. But above all, it describes the reasons that led the actors to leave.

It shows, above all, that a corporate culture is toxic in appearance. This is ten times more than one salary per departure. While managers focus on the issue of income increase, regretting their limited room for maneuvering in this regard, it is necessary to stop this study.

Stress, competition and spontaneity

Let’s start by knowing what a toxic culture is. It is characterized by an abusive dictatorial system of government and hostile, discriminatory, and oppressive relationships.

In short, it is a well-known management system that is mainly based on pressure, competition between individuals and the spontaneity of leaders. Keep in mind that we can all find examples of successful companies implementing this management system.

In fact, in the short term, it can work, but the unacceptable human cost and medium-term risk to the company.

Two sizes

Knowing that the ability to retain teams and the ability to attract newcomers is at the heart of competitiveness, culture becomes one of its essential sources. For the most part, it is considered particularly of the past compiled in the roots of the company. Some will want it to remain unchanged. It’s not like that. It’s just as alive as the company, so it’s changing.

Internal culture, on the one hand, must integrate identity elements such as values ​​and, on the other hand, environmental elements such as management systems and behaviors. These are two dimensions that employees feel most about in their daily lives.

See also  Companies offer leave to "Junetin"

Positive dynamics

The first thing they need to realize is an outgrowth of psychological security that allows them to express themselves and take the initiative. Then, there is the quality of the relationship game that promotes support and cooperation. Finally, the effective management style that pushes them to progress.

We will add positive dynamics so that the actors continue to feel happy participating in the collaboration.

Culture is an important topic. Leaders do not spend the appropriate amount of energy and time to create sustainable competitiveness.

You May Also Like

Data Centers: US company Vantage invests $ 900 million in Quebec

Data Centers: US company Vantage invests $ 900 million in Quebec

This tank reduces exhaust fumes from heavy trucks by 80%.

This tank reduces exhaust fumes from heavy trucks by 80%.

Apple iPad Air 5 Test: The Power of the M1 in the Model of Choice

Apple iPad Air 5 Test: The Power of the M1 in the Model of Choice

Montreal can offer a second chance for self-service scooters

Montreal can offer a second chance for self-service scooters

Data security or data protection?

Data security or data protection?

The cyber attack, which took advantage of the error in the Ka-Chad satellite, would have cut off the French.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.