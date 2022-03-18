Data Centers: US company Vantage invests $ 900 million in Quebec

US-based Vantage Data Centers will pay nearly $ 900 million to build a new data center in Pointe-Claire and expand its premises in Quebec and Montreal.

“Quebec is the ideal location for data centers because of its green and affordable energy, quality of our fiber optic network, cool climate and business-friendly environment,” said Maxime Guin, Vice President and General Manager, Canadian Operations.

On Thursday, Vantage management organized a press conference at Capitol-National to announce these next development goals.

Approximately $ 900 million of the investment will all come from private pockets. Management estimates that its new projects will generate about $ 30 million a year in additional revenue for Hydro-Québec and allow it to create 150 direct jobs in these regions.

At Pointe-Claire, a new $ 300 million data center (QC6) is currently under construction. The site is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2022. Other phases can be undertaken.

In Montreal, the company wants to increase its weight by expanding its premises (QC4) to 94,000 square feet. This new $ 240 million phase, to be completed by the end of the year, will eventually have a 48 MW (MW) load capacity for customers.

The Quebec Metro Hi-Tech Park in Quebec City also has vantage facilities. Management revealed Thursday that it has acquired eight acres of land near its building to continue its growth.

The development of the site, valued at $ 320 million, will be partially funded by Société Générale, a European bank offering financial options linked to sustainable growth indices.

Over $ 1.7 billion from 2019

Vantage, a hyperscale data center provider, Has been in Quebec since 2019. Colorado has acquired $ 259 million for the Videotron 4 Degrees Collocation data centers.

The following year, the province swallowed up hypertech data centers in addition to purchasing various lands and buildings.

With $ 900 million in new investments, Vantage will pay more than $ 1.7 billion across the province and eventually own four sites with a capacity of 143 MW.

Vantage, which is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030, also has facilities in Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa.

Investments in data centers