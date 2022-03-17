Home Science Tubize: Two IPES students in the semifinals of the Biology Olympics

Mar 17, 2022 0 Comments
Charlotte de Saeger et Chaimae Seggour participent ce samedi à la demi-finale des olympiades de biologie.

The Biology Olympiad semifinals take place this Saturday. Two students from IPES, a provincial higher education institution in Tubize, are participating: Charlotte de Seker and Syme Sekor are in the fifth grade and have seven hours of science per week. First she is already convinced that she will study biology; The second still has a clear idea of ​​his future career: “I love medicine and especially cardiology. I know I have to be very strong in biology to get started!”

Both students are preparing for the exam with their teacher Sandrine Deleu. The teacher quickly tries to make connections between the ideas found in the school and the concrete situations: “For example, when we look at the immune system, I make connections with the vaccine and Govit-19.”

This former researcher wants to promote intellectual learning based on understanding: “Science is certainly routine, but above all you need to understand what lies behind the theory!”

The concept of understanding is very important for Olympiads. “Director Valerie Joret says: “We’m not just going to ask them back clearly. They need to prove that they understand the mechanisms of biology. It’s above all reflection and analysis!”

On Saturday, the rivalry between Charlotte and Cymek will be fierce. If one of them wins the first prize, it will win a ticket to the European finals organized in May in the Czech Republic.

Tubize IPES has already organized Solvay and distinguished itself in another science competition with the support of the King Baudouin Foundation. This is the competition “Women at the forefront of science” This is especially encouraging for participants to get startedScientific or technical studies. Five students qualified for the finals.

