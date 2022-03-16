Twelve candidates for the French presidency

“This morning, the Constitutional Council approved the official list of candidates for the April 10 and 24 presidential elections, in accordance with the text of the Constitution and the prevailing texts,” the Constitutional Council declared. Councilor Laurent Fabius, in a statement aired via video.

The Council received a total of 13,672 sponsorships from elected officials, of which 13,427 were verified.

The 12 candidates who received the required 500 signatures in at least thirty different fields were: Emmanuel Macron (LREM), Anne Hidalco (Socialist Party), Yannick Jodot (ecologist), Jean-Luc Mன்சlenchon (La France Inquise (left), Fabian Roussel (PCF / French) ), Marine Le Pen (National Rally / Far Right), Eric Zemmour (Win Again! / Far Right), Nicolas Dupont-Aignan (DLF / Debout La France / Droite), Valérie Pécresse (Les Republicains Liberal Conservative), Jean LaSalle ( Opposition!), Natalie Arthad (Labor Struggle / far left) and Philippe Pouto (NPA / New Anti-Capitalist Party).

Of the 12 contestants for Elysee, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Marine Le Pen, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Philippe Poutou and Nathalie Arthaud, who were candidates in the 2012 and 2017 elections, have already volunteered to run for the presidency. On the other hand, they present themselves for the first time. They are Valérie Pécresse, Eric Zemmour, Fabien Roussel and Yannick Jadot. Emmanuel Macron, he will try to compete for the second time.

The presidential election is scheduled for April 10. This is the twelfth presidential election of the Fifth Republic and the eleventh election by direct universal suffrage. If no candidate receives an absolute majority of the votes cast in the first round, the second round will take place on Sunday, April 24 between the first two candidates.