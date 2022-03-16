Home Technology The collector mistakenly sells NFT worth less than $ 1 million for less than a cent

The collector mistakenly sells NFT worth less than $ 1 million for less than a cent

Mar 16, 2022 0 Comments
The collector mistakenly sells NFT worth less than $ 1 million for less than a cent

A Error It was expensive, very expensive. A user who intends to resell a NFT More than a million dollars has finally sold it for almost nothing, he says PhoneTroid.

Collector Dino Dealer, who specializes in rock maps, thought he could earn at least 444 ETH by reselling a stone map. Other than that, when it was put up for sale, the internet user misunderstood Cryptocurrency. NFT then issued 444 Wei, less than a cent.

Sold a fortune

But the Dino dealer did not have time to correct his mistake. Good deal was discovered by bots and the job immediately found a buyer. Its new owner resold it for 234 ETH, or about $ 630,000.

The unfortunate man who owns rock dust on Twitter told his followers about his misguided adventure. “With one click, my total net worth is about $ 1 million gone. Do you have faith? “, He tweeted. Unfortunately, the Dino dealer has no confidence in the NFT withdrawal.

See also  If a green or orange dot appears on the top of the screen, your device may be hacked

You May Also Like

Poco X4 Pro 5G Test: The perfect compromising smartphone

Poco X4 Pro 5G Test: The perfect compromising smartphone

Quel est l'emplacement au-dessus de l'écran de votre téléphone ?

Find out what the slot above your cell phone screen is for

pièce Bitcoin

Joe Biden has approved the creation of the digital dollar to counter bitcoin

macOS 12.3 Finally Available to Everyone: Discover Universal Control and other new features

macOS 12.3 Finally Available to Everyone: Discover Universal Control and other new features

Already unboxings, but be careful not to get frustrated

Already unboxings, but be careful not to get frustrated

M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max, M2 Ultra, M2 Extreme: Apple's Future Chips Spread on All Macs

M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max, M2 Ultra, M2 Extreme: Apple’s Future Chips Spread on All Macs

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.