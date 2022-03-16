The collector mistakenly sells NFT worth less than $ 1 million for less than a cent

A Error It was expensive, very expensive. A user who intends to resell a NFT More than a million dollars has finally sold it for almost nothing, he says PhoneTroid.

Collector Dino Dealer, who specializes in rock maps, thought he could earn at least 444 ETH by reselling a stone map. Other than that, when it was put up for sale, the internet user misunderstood Cryptocurrency. NFT then issued 444 Wei, less than a cent.

How is your week? Mine? I have listed it as an error EtherRock 444 wei instead of 444 wei # 44 Pat snippets it into the same block and tries to flip it to 234 eth My total net worth of $ 1 million, in a single click, is gone Do you have faith? Am I GMI? Can snipers show mercy? pic.twitter.com/yq9Itb2Ukb – Rock Dust 😭 (dino_dealer) March 10, 2022

Sold a fortune

But the Dino dealer did not have time to correct his mistake. Good deal was discovered by bots and the job immediately found a buyer. Its new owner resold it for 234 ETH, or about $ 630,000.

The unfortunate man who owns rock dust on Twitter told his followers about his misguided adventure. “With one click, my total net worth is about $ 1 million gone. Do you have faith? “, He tweeted. Unfortunately, the Dino dealer has no confidence in the NFT withdrawal.