Poco X4 Pro 5G Test: The perfect compromising smartphone

The Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 108-megapixel wide-angle triple rear photo sensor with its lens f / 1.9, 8 Mpx ultra wide angle (f / 2.2) and macro module (f /). 2.4). We keep saying, but better image definition does not always correspond to better overall quality.

The Moto Edge 20 Lite also has a 108 Mpx wide-angle module, but its quality is not great and we wanted to compare it with the best of the day’s competitors: Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Main volume: 108 MP, f / 1.9, eq. 26 mm

Utilizing 108 Mpx module technology Pixel binding This makes it possible to combine pixels (nine in one in this case) to capture more light when it is exhausted. So the phone takes snapshots at 12 Mpx by default.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (16MP, f / 1.8) Poco X4 Pro 5G (12MP, f / 1.9, ISO 100, 1/50s) Zoom in



In good light conditions, the rendering of this Poco X4 Pro 5G is enjoyable and allows you to capture good shots outside. Provides high-level details that can be found on its competitor, book faces and cover. This is especially the case with better management of contradictions.

We also notice that the result on the right is a bit clearer. Poco, on the other hand, offers a better restrained color palette here, while Xiaomi’s general hue (again and again) is more drawn towards red. This X4 Pro performs very well in these conditions.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (16MP, f / 1.8) Poco X4 Pro 5G (12MP, f / 1.9, ISO 4700, 1/15 sec) Zoom in



In the dark, of course, it becomes more complicated. The display is readable and well exposed, but digital noise appears. We retrieve less detail because the algorithm seeks to compensate by digital smoothing and emphasizes variation. The result is not bad, but the smartphone shows its limitations, especially in the suburbs where this attention gets worse.

The rendering of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, while not avoiding the same risks, seems very natural to us. The cover or cover of the book helps to convince you of this.

108 MB mode

It is always possible to select 108 Mpx mode. In order to compare the two definitions, we isolated an area of ​​equal size (0.90 Mpx) per scene.

Poco X4 Pro 5G (12MP, f / 1.9, ISO 130, 1/50s) Poco X4 Pro 5G (12MP, f / 1.9, ISO 100, 1/50s) Zoom in



Poco X4 Pro 5G (12MP, f / 1.9, ISO 5200, 1/15s) Poco X4 Pro 5G (12MP, f / 1.9, ISO 4700, 1/15 sec) Zoom in



Day or night, the gain in detail is not significant. This can be used to easily resize some shots if needed. But we advise you to use it occasionally as it can clutter up the storage space quickly.

Ultra wide-angle volume: 8 Mpx, f / 2.2, 118

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (8MP, f / 2.2) Poco X4 Pro 5G (8MP, f / 2.2, ISO 60, 1/50s) Zoom in



Ultra-wide-angle modules are rarely trusted in the entry and intermediate range, and this does not change the status of the Poco X4 Pro 5G. Day by day, the whole thing is not sharp and the level of detail is clearly diminished. It is also present in Xiaomi, but to a lesser extent.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (8MP, f / 2.2) Poco X4 Pro 5G (8MP, f / 2.2, ISO 2800, 1/15 sec) Zoom in



In the dark, although both shots are unusable, the blur on the right can completely distinguish some shapes in the pogo when the image is completely covered. Anyway, you should not forget the night photo with this volume.

Front and video module

The Poco X4 Pro has a 16 MP (f / 2.4) front volume. As you would expect, you should be in good light to shoot relevant portraits. We would have liked more details, but above all better management of light sources. Do not expect miracles there.