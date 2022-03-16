Apple iPad Air 5 Test: The Power of the M1 in the Model of Choice

The photo section has not changed compared to last year. Apple has only one wide angle band with a definition of 12 megapixels.

IPod Air4 IPod Air5 Zoom in



IPod Air4 IPod Air5 Zoom in



We notice a good improvement in the quality of day and night photos compared to the previous model. The daytime image will be better exposed and the color will be more natural and sweet. After all, sharpness is so much better.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 + (13 Mpx, eq. 25 mm, f / 2, ISO 64, 1/100 s) Apple iPad Air 5 (12 MP, 29 mm eq., F / 1.8, ISO 40, 1/120 s) Zoom in



Facing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 +, the iPad Air 5 offers a slightly different shot and better managed exposure. The Korean model is a little more detailed. Here, your choice will be mainly based on your preference based on the rendering of the image.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 + (13 Mpx, eq. 25 mm, f / 2, ISO 1250, 1/13 s) Apple iPad Air 5 12 MB, (equivalent 29mm, f / 1.8, ISO 1000, 1/15V) Zoom in



In low light, the Samsung tablet works better. The digital noise in the iPad Air 5 photo is not present in the S8 +. The picture is a little smoother and has no variation, but the end result is more than what the iPod Air could produce.

Front volume

The iPad Air 5 replaces the 7-megapixel sensor with its predecessor’s wide-angle optics with the 12-megapixel front sensor and ultra-wide-angle lens. This allows Apple to offer center stage on its device, the iPad Pro and the latest iPad Mini. Thanks to this feature, the tablet follows your face when you are on FaceTime or video conference so you will always be beautiful in front of your speaker.

The quality of selfies has not really changed. The shots are nice, but the camera is mainly used for video, so do not expect miracles, especially when the light is low.

As for video, the iPad Air 5 with its rear module can shoot up to 4K at 60 fps. On the front, it is limited to 1080p and is identical at 60 fps.