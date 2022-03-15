macOS 12.3 Finally Available to Everyone: Discover Universal Control and other new features

macOS Monterey welcomes its third major update with macOS 12.3! There are a lot of new features in the final version available now, the most important ones here.

We had to be patient to use the many big new features that Apple announced at WWDC last June. Shareplay only came to Mac last December, Support for macOS 12.1. And another great part of Montreal is that the Universal Command feature is even longer to come! But finally, here it is finally and it becomes clear that the wait is worth it.

Global command

Thanks to MacOS 12.3, Mac becomes an iPad control tower! The Universal Control function allows you to control the tablet (under iPadOS 15.4) with the Mac’s keyboard, mouse or trackpad. In all transparency: the cursor jokes from one device to another, not to mention where the iPod is on the Mac.

This picture taken on the pages of the iPod ends up in an email from Mac to Mac.

Moving the cursor is one thing, but Universal Control goes one step further. iPadOS gestures are supported by the Mac’s trackpad and mouse, and there are iPadOS keyboard shortcuts through the Mac’s keyboard. After all, you can transfer a file (or even an existing document in an application) from Mac to iPad.

Overview of the amazing Universal Command feature between Mac and iPad

On MacOS, the options panel for Universal Control is much more extensive than its number on iPadOS. But whether in one operating system or another, Apple is careful to refer to it as beta. As a bonus, still on the Mac, the layout of the secondary screens can be reset, although the computer is smart enough to determine the location of the iPad itself.

Understand being in beta.

Before using Universal Control, you must first meet several criteria: devices must be connected to a single iCloud account, and two-factor authentication must be enabled. You can connect the Mac to the iPad by wire or wireless (requires Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Handoff enabled), no more than ten meters. Also note that the iPad and Mac cellular connection should not be shared.

Compatible Macs: MacBook Pro (2016 and newer), MacBook (2016 and newer), MacBook Air (2018 and newer), iMac (2017 and newer), iMac 5K (later 2015), iMac Pro Mac mini (2018 and newer) , Mac Pro (2019). Compatible iPads: iPad Pro, iPad Air (3rd generation and newer), iPad (6th generation and newer) and iPad mini (5th generation and newer).

Monterey: Universal Command is not available on all Macs, but a hack is coming

Complex modification for OneDrive and Dropbox

The change that Apple has imposed on Dropbox and OnDrive is having an impact on those who use these online storage solutions. The kernel extensions used by these two applications are macOS 12.3 drops; Therefore, they must rely on the structure File providerBig Sur supports many essential functions of the operating system, such as confirming the tags, the last opening date, or their place in the tab. Pitches Finder window.

This evolution is not without its difficulties. There is Dropbox Warned its users Support for files stored online only ” Not completely »And in the meantime proposes to download documents online on Mac, make sure you can open them properly. The beta of Dropbox, which is expected soon, will improve things. On the Microsoft page, OneDrive successfully updated But change is harder than expected.

The transition to the new OneDrive was noisy with dark clouds

Notes synced with iCloud Keychain

A new feature shared with iOS 15.4 is that it is now possible to write notes with iCloud Keychain credentials. A function that allows you to keep information on your Internet account, which will sync with your other devices.

Good to know: Settings search engine Passwords Takes into account. We can import the notes provided in the documents .csv Or export on your own.

Security notifications can be hidden, as in iOS 15.4. And Safari will ask for the username If the information in the browser is not sure when creating an account.

macOS 12.3 and iOS 15.4: iCloud Keychain now takes notes

AirPods Update and DualSense Adaptive Triggers

Two small new features that make life easier are noticeable in MacOS 12.3. The first is the ability to update AirPorts firmware directly from the Mac, which has so far only been reserved for iPhones. The process is as opaque as ever, there is no button to force update or release notes.

Learn how to upgrade AirPods firmware for MacOS 12.3

DualSense (PlayStation 5) controller Adaptive triggers are now supported on macOS and iOS / iPadOS. These stimuli enhance immersion, playing levels of tension in certain actions such as when shooting archery. To take advantage of this, developers need to support this new feature in their games.

MacOS 12.3 and iOS 15.4 are ready for DualSense adaptive triggers

Dynamic head tracking for spatial audio

Equipped with compatible earphones and headsets, Lucky Mac M1 owners can enjoy spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Available from the System Control Center.

Photos, Overview: A global search for everyone

Visual search functionality finally available outside the US! macOS 12.3 allows users of Photos and preview applications to view additional information about their photos: display search tree species, dog breed, sketch author, a landscape …

In preview application.

Apple enables iOS 15 and macOS 12 visual search outside the United States

Developers: Python 2.7 missing, framework for recording the app on video

The developers have not forgotten this new Magos package, but the news has a bitter taste. macOS 12.3 finally creates the clean slate of Python 2.7, which is no longer integrated into the system. If necessary, you can always install it. Version 2 of the development language in Magos Catalina was removed, so at one point it was expected to disappear completely: it was over.

Development: Python 2 no longer comes with MacOS 12.3

Most pleasingly, macOS 12.3 enables video recording of all or part of an application with the new ScreenCaptureKit framework. Until now, every app has done what it wants, now they can use the common components that Apple has created and it has the best performance.

MacOS 12.3 makes it easy for developers to capture the content displayed on the screen.

Apple explains the value of its new video capture framework at OBS Studio

macOS 12.3: Release Notes

macOS 12.3 brings the “Universal Control” feature, allowing you to use the same mouse and keyboard for your Mac and your iPad. This release includes new emoji, dynamic head tracking in the music app and other features and fixes for your Mac.

Universal Command (Beta)

The “Universal Command” feature allows you to use a mouse and a keyboard for your iPad and Mac.

So you can enter text on your Mac or iPad and drag files between them.

Spatial audio

Dynamic head tracking is available in the music app with AirPods supported on Macs with the M1 chip.

Customizable “Head Tracking Active”, “Fixed” and “Off” spatial audio systems are now available in Control Center with AirPods supported on Macs with the M1 chip.

Emoji

New emojis are available on the emoji keyboard, including faces, hand gestures and home appliances.

The “handshake” emoji allows you to choose different skin colors for both hands.

This version also brings the following improvements to your Mac:

The Podcasts app allows you to filter episodes by season and status: played, unplayed, recorded or downloaded.

Visual search identifies works of art, world symbols, plants and flowers, books and dog and cat species in your photos, so you can find more information about them.

Translation of web pages in Safari is now supported (traditionally) in Italian and Chinese.

Shortcuts use now supports adding, removing and searching for tags in the Reminders app.

You can now add notes to your passwords.

Improved accuracy of battery capacity measurements.

This release also brings fixes for your Mac:

Audio will be corrupted when playing videos in the Apple TV app.

Some images and videos may move unexpectedly when organizing albums in the Photos app.

Some features may not be available in all regions or across all Apple devices. To learn more about security fixes offered by Apple software updates, visit the following page: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222