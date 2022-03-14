Signs of a hot summer in Quebec

Sunday, March 13, 2022 1:21 pm – According to our initial analysis, the summer of 2022 promises to be hot.

However, keep in mind that these are preliminary data and should be handled with caution. In the next few weeks the situation may change, and the findings may change. “This is a very positive first approval for next summer – especially after Quebec’s favorite winter,” said expert and meteorologist Regine Oymet.

This heat will affect all administrative areas of southern Quebec (i.e. south of the 49th parallel).

The last few summers have been characterized by moderate heat. For example, the 2021 season is on the list of the hottest summers ever observed, especially in Montreal (3rd place) and Caspian (2nd place). 13 heat waves (including some heat waves) stopped in three summer months – which will be difficult to match in 2022. In fact, according to current forecasts, the summer of 2022 should be shorter than before. The data may have been even hotter in the first third since the collection began.

In addition, the 2021 season ended in at least 63 days of sunshine.

See two players

Two elements will be monitored in the atmosphere.

The first is Bermuda High, off the east coast of the United States. Its optimal position and strength play an important role in the frequency of good weather and heat intensity. It has to be and make an impact in the summer.

The second is the Polar Spiral, a summer spoiler with the reputation that preceded it. Its position will, again, be decisive for Belle County. “For now, it looks like it’s settling a little further west, which is good for Quebec,” explains Regine Oymet.

The first prolonged warming usually occurs in southern Quebec in mid-May. For now, everything points to the fact that the summer of 2022 will follow a similar timeline – and the prolonged heat will be comfortable on those dates.

The script will be refined in the next few weeks. However, the forecast seems to show an interesting summer on the horizon!

