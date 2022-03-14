Home Science Signs of a hot summer in Quebec

Signs of a hot summer in Quebec

Mar 14, 2022 0 Comments
Signs of a hot summer in Quebec

Sunday, March 13, 2022 1:21 pm – According to our initial analysis, the summer of 2022 promises to be hot.

However, keep in mind that these are preliminary data and should be handled with caution. In the next few weeks the situation may change, and the findings may change. “This is a very positive first approval for next summer – especially after Quebec’s favorite winter,” said expert and meteorologist Regine Oymet.

This heat will affect all administrative areas of southern Quebec (i.e. south of the 49th parallel).

Untitled

The last few summers have been characterized by moderate heat. For example, the 2021 season is on the list of the hottest summers ever observed, especially in Montreal (3rd place) and Caspian (2nd place). 13 heat waves (including some heat waves) stopped in three summer months – which will be difficult to match in 2022. In fact, according to current forecasts, the summer of 2022 should be shorter than before. The data may have been even hotter in the first third since the collection began.

Summer1

In addition, the 2021 season ended in at least 63 days of sunshine.

See two players

Two elements will be monitored in the atmosphere.

The first is Bermuda High, off the east coast of the United States. Its optimal position and strength play an important role in the frequency of good weather and heat intensity. It has to be and make an impact in the summer.

Summer3

The second is the Polar Spiral, a summer spoiler with the reputation that preceded it. Its position will, again, be decisive for Belle County. “For now, it looks like it’s settling a little further west, which is good for Quebec,” explains Regine Oymet.

See also  The importance of investing in science and technology

The first prolonged warming usually occurs in southern Quebec in mid-May. For now, everything points to the fact that the summer of 2022 will follow a similar timeline – and the prolonged heat will be comfortable on those dates.

The script will be refined in the next few weeks. However, the forecast seems to show an interesting summer on the horizon!

See also: Arrival of Spring: What is the trend in Quebec?

You May Also Like

Select a key and discover your hidden personality!

Select a key and discover your hidden personality!

Ce que vous remarquez en premier dans ce test de personnalité visuel révèle votre plus grande faiblesse dans les relations.

The first thing you see in this personality test reveals the weakness of your greatest relationship

Enemies no longer attract

Enemies no longer attract

A catastrophe between black holes disrupts our understanding of the billiard universe

A catastrophe between black holes disrupts our understanding of the billiard universe

Test visuel : trouvez l'animal en quinze secondes seulement

Find the animal in fifteen seconds, (answers and explanations) here

Spectre de Brocken en montagne à Madère. © GerritR, Wikimedia Commons, CC by-sa 4.0

Extraordinary weather event: Broken spectrum

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.