Hakumkong Hotel L KPS seems to be shattering the world

The Hokum Kong Hotel in the Kyung Kong Mountains in North Korea has reportedly been demolished. The Voice of America (VOA) released the analysis last Saturday based on satellite imagery taken by US company Planet Labs between March 5 and 9.

Looking at these pictures, the right side of the hotel roof is as dark as a hole in it. There was also heavy equipment at the front of the building.

The hotel opened in 2000, when the two Koreas had a lively exchange. South Korean company Hyundai Assan oversaw the operation. Travel to these natural reserves has been suspended and the facility has been closed since a South Korean tourist was shot dead by a North Korean policeman in 2008.

In October 2019, when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the area, he, after consultation with Seoul, ordered the removal of all South Korean facilities and the construction of a new structure in the style of the North.

South Korea’s Ministry of Reconciliation has said the hermit kingdom has not sent any notice since the postponement of the evacuation plan in January 2020 due to the Kovit-19 epidemic.

According to its spokesman Lee Jong-joo, the government is encouraging Pyongyang to resolve all relevant files after discussions between the two sides and not to implement a unilateral device that could harm the assets of South Korean companies.

