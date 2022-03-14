Archaeological remains have been found, including lead sarcophagus

The Ministry of Culture announced in a press release on Monday that significant archaeological remains, including 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found under one of the crossroads of the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral. The excavation is scheduled to run until March 25.

A function Preventive excavations Launched on February 2, 2022 by the public body responsible for the preservation and restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. These excavations led to the discoveryImportant archaeological remains“Under the cross nave of Notre Dame de Paris, the Ministry of Culture announced in a press release this Monday.

One Pieces of old wooden screen, It excavated the site raised between Nave and the singer. One Lead sarcophagus Dating “ProbablyAlso found from the 14th century.

To view this Twitter content, you must accept cookies Social Websites. These cookies enable you to share or react directly to the social networks to which you are linked, or to integrate the content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networking sites to use your visits to our sites and applications for personalization and advertising purposes. I recognize

Manage my selections

“The entire right side is covered by a gravel shield (platform) dating back to the 14th century.“, Explains the Ministry of Culture.”It includes a number of tombs and occupation sites dating back to the 14th century, which were established on sites dating back to the early 13th century.. ”

“Jean-Louis Georglin, Minister of Culture and General of the Army, is pleased with these discoveries that enrich our understanding of the history of Notre-Dame de Paris, President of the Public Institution.“, The ministry writes.

The excavations will continue until at least March 25.