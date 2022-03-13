Third variant of the DG2 GPU in view: DG2-256

Differently called SOC3, this GPU will be included in the DG2-512 and DG2-128 GPUs designated as SOC1 and SOC2.

The latest Intel Arc Alchemsit Leak Leaks, including an internal slide, suggested that the company arrange its offer around two GPUs. DG2-512 and DG2-128. Of course, a GPU can be used to equip multiple specifications: AMD’s Navi 21 GPU, for example, equips the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT and RX 6800, all of which use the maximum capacity more or less “fully”. GPUs. Komachi finds reference to the third Intel GPU on IGSCU FU connections (Intel’s Graphics System Controller Firmware Update Library for Linux), In other words, comes directly from the company: DG2-256 GPU, also known as SOC3.

As the name implies, this GPU will allow 256 activation units or 2048 FP32 cores / 16 Xe cores. Compatible with SOC1 DG-512 GPU and SOC2 DG2-128 GPU. Logically, the DG2-256 GPU should match between the two and carry the SOC2 number. It is labeled as SOC3 which means it will be launched later than SOC1 and SOC2.

The Intel DG2 graphics card in the 448 EU is almost identical to the RTX 3070.

Intel Arc A700, A500 and A300

The trade names of the Arc Alchemist graphics cards are unofficial at this point, so the three GPUs divide the range into three series: A700, A500 and A300. The A700 integrates Intel’s flagship with solutions with entry-level cards powered by DG2-512 GPU, A300, GPU-128. Intermediate A500 specifications are based on the GPU-256.

In terms of timing, it all comes down to whether Intel will launch the A300 cards first (A350M, A380M, A350 and A380), Then A700 cards, May / June. On the other hand, there is currently no clue as to the release date of the A500 Series cards.

Code name SOC1 SOC3 SOC2 GPUs DG2-512 (G10) DG2-256 (G12) DG2-128 (G11) The surface will die ~ 400 mm ~ 200 mm ~ 156 mm Maximum texts 512 256 128 Xe Hearts 32 16 8 FP32 cores 4096 2048 1024 Maximum VRAM 16GB GDDR6 12GB GDTR6 (?) 8GB GDDR6 Memory bus 256-bit 192-bit (?) 96/64-bit Bow series A700 A500 A300

Source: Video Cards