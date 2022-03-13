Redmi Watch 2 Lite Test: Essential for a low priced attached watch

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite selects the touch interface. The single button in the middle of the right edge is used to turn on the clock, return to the main dial or display the menu. The functionality is very classic and cannot be based on finger swipes on the screen: switch from top to bottom to show shortcuts, top to bottom to view notifications, sideways from one widget to another (frequency heart rate, SpO2, weather, startup activity and number of calories burned daily and number of times taken Got up).

The LCD screen forces up, and the display does not run permanently to save energy, so it will turn off after a few seconds. Lean your wrist towards you or lift it by pressing the slice button. However, do not rush, it will take 2 to 3 seconds for the screen to light up. Annoyingly slow, especially if you want to see time quickly This is the main function of a clock!

Like many connected watches, the Watch 2 Lite offers multiple dials to show the time and number of actions taken and many other issues such as calories burned during the day, battery level or heart rate. For example. Apart from the dials already installed on the watch, it can also be downloaded through the Xiaomi Wear Lite app. We are particularly sorry that these widgets are not interactive, especially when it comes to displaying related issues.

All functions of the watch can be accessed by pressing its edge button. These will appear in the form of tiles and you need to learn to recognize its portraits. These include the key functions we expect: launching a game activity, consulting past activities, heart rate and SpO2 measurements, sleep monitoring, weather, music control played on the smartphone, alarms, stopwatch, timer, compass … However, due to the lack of an app store, other functions No need to believe.