President in Gabon: Ali Bongo is running for a third term

#Caban : Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba is running for a third term. “2023 is fast approaching. I will be with you and for you, ”he told his supporters attending the 54th anniversary of the ruling Gabon Democratic Party (PDG).

“2023 is fast approaching. I will be with you and for you. Success is the only way. A close, clear and undeniable victory, so the work started is over, ”he declared to the applause of thousands of militants and party sympathizers.

Gradually overcoming his health problems, Ali Bongo Ondimba broke the silence as his own successor in 2023. Anyway, this is his statement of the day.

Ali Bongo said the people support PDG and remain steadfast in proportions never seen before in the entire history of this party. "The pace is in our favor. Every day, we get support," he said, adding that he was pleased with the return of party members who had tried themselves in the opposition.