Home World President in Gabon: Ali Bongo is running for a third term

President in Gabon: Ali Bongo is running for a third term

Mar 13, 2022 0 Comments
President in Gabon: Ali Bongo is running for a third term

#Caban : Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba is running for a third term. “2023 is fast approaching. I will be with you and for you, ”he told his supporters attending the 54th anniversary of the ruling Gabon Democratic Party (PDG).

Ali Bongo raced for Ondimba 3And Order headed by Gabon. At a ceremony on May 54, the head of state misled his political opponents by announcing his readiness for the 2023 presidential election.And Anniversary of the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG) in Libreville.

“2023 is fast approaching. I will be with you and for you. Success is the only way. A close, clear and undeniable victory, so the work started is over, ”he declared to the applause of thousands of militants and party sympathizers.

>>> Read more: Video. Gabon: Opposition breaks down, Jean Ike Ndong abandons Jean Ping and joins Ali Bongo

Gradually overcoming his health problems, Ali Bongo Ondimba broke the silence as his own successor in 2023. Anyway, this is his statement of the day.

Ali Bongo Gaponis The people support PDG and remain steadfast in proportions never seen before in the entire history of this party. “The pace is in our favor. Every day, we get support,” he said, adding that he was pleased with the return of pedophiles (members of the CEO) who had tried themselves in the opposition. Are welcome, ”he said, realizing that they are many tributaries of his river, the flow of which continues to grow.

See also  After "Sobagate": Michael "can't sleep well" at night

You May Also Like

AfDB approves credit policy to strengthen their credit stability

AfDB approves credit policy to strengthen their credit stability

Spain no longer wants to depend on Algerian gas

Spain no longer wants to depend on Algerian gas

Amar Belani blamed Morocco

Amar Belani blamed Morocco

Green Ammonia: Egypt signs memorandum of understanding with Norway

Green Ammonia: Egypt signs memorandum of understanding with Norway

The Seychelles is now connected by a second submarine with fiber optic cable

Seychelles now connected to second fiber optic submarine cable – Le Magazine du Manager

In the United States, Govt-linked aid fraud has surpassed $ 8 billion

In the United States, Govt-linked aid fraud has surpassed $ 8 billion

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.