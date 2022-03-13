Ezviz C6 2K + indoor camera test: robust motion detection

The Ezviz C6 2K + has a 4 megapixel sensor capable of capturing images of 2560 x 1440 pixels, but the manufacturer allows you to select lower specifications (1920 x 1080, 1280 x 720 and 768 x 432 pixels). It’s not really interesting if you store records in the cloud, but you can save even more on a microSD card… However, at the expense of image quality. So be careful! Infrared vision is definitely provided for night recording, and if you place the camera in front of a window you can also enable the WDR option to improve image quality in backlight conditions. For example. The result is very firm.

With WDR Without WDR Zoom in



To better reflect the image quality provided by the new Ezviz camera, we have selected excerpts taken from comparable recordings with those obtained from the equivalent camera under the same conditions: ‘Eufy 2K Pan & Tilt.

During the day

Eufy 2K Pan & Tilt Ezviz C6 2K + Zoom in



C6 offers 2K + satisfactory daytime image quality. The key elements of our experimental scene are visible, and we can clearly distinguish the features of the faces in the column of our portraits. This is what was first expected on the surveillance camera. UF’s camera manages to provide better and more detailed rendering with the same resolution sensor, and further expands the gap between dark and light areas due to better controlled exposure. The image of the C6 2K + was dark, with no clogged blacks and no extensive highlights; For example, the embroidery on our white fabric does not stand alone. The WDR option gets a slightly better result, but the 2K Pan & Tilt camera is on the front.

At night

Eufy 2K Pan & Tilt Ezviz C6 2K + Zoom in



By comparing the extracts taken from the recordings with the infrared view, the gap is further expanded. The Ezviz camera lacks back sleekness and offers random rendering. The elements in the center and right of our scene are almost blurred, and we can not even read the cover of the book. It is a little better on the left, and is able to distinguish the facial features of the portraits of our column. Overall, UFC’s camera works very well. This provides a better rendering and better control of exposure again enabling the distinction of more detail in dark areas and light areas.

In our real life experiment, the C6 2K + is still very effective, no doubt helped by its optics at a view of “only” 79. Its images allowed it to identify a face at a distance of about 4 meters, or even slightly further away than Ufi’s camera, and above all, its motion detection was very effective. Functions above 30 feet are detected, and human form recognition also operates at this distance. On the other hand, the automatic activation of infrared vision is very slow (6 seconds).