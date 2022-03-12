Home Technology Samsung stops doing apps throttle by updating its Galaxy smartphones

Mar 12, 2022 0 Comments
Samsung smartphone users suffering from the problem of Performance stimulation Many applications will be happy. As promised, the manufacturer has begun to use an update that fixes the issue and provides additional control over the application (GOS Game Update Service). Therefore, screenshots of the update were released at Samsung’s Korean User Forum:

Once translated, the following will be displayed in the update, here a Galaxy S22 Ultra. So it contains:

  • Release the initial performance limit of the CPU / GPU when the game is running (control function is maintained depending on the temperature of the terminal).
  • Enter “Game Performance Management Mode” in the Game Booster.
  • Avoid GOS to block external applications.

We need to look in detail at how this update changes the behavior of the GOS application, but it responds to criticism by disabling it. StutteringGives the user extra control over game performance, especially for non-game applications.

Also watch the video:

For now, only Korean users have reported this update, and it is not yet known when it will be available to other countries. Keep in mind that Samsung’s performance limitation strategy resulted Except for many Galaxy smartphones GeekBench Performance Test Results.

Proof : Samsung Forum

