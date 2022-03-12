Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders show off Samsung’s upcoming folding phone

After the presentation of the Galaxy S22, all eyes are on Samsung’s future folding smartphones. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 should draw inspiration from its predecessors.

Samsung has introduced its new Galaxy S Galaxy S22 range. With three models, this is reflected Above the line From the manufacturer with folding smartphones. The South Korean manufacturer is betting a lot on folding devices and preparing for the arrival of a new vintage. In the coming months Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be following Galaxy Z Fold 3 and launching the brand sequel. On the internet, the first renderings of the folded smartphone appeared. They show a model close to Waqar Khan’s work and his predecessor.

True to the approach of this high-end series, Z Fold 4 continues to open like a book. When opened, it offers a larger 7.6-inch screen and a 6.2-inch screen on the front. These dimensions are similar to the current Galaxy Z Fold 3; The front camera is also constantly under the screen. According to The Elect, the main layer is exactly 7.56 inches and the outer screen is 6.19 inches.

Another S-Pen for Galaxy Z Fold 4?

Renderings indicate the presence of a stylus, although not specifying where to store it. In all likelihood, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will adopt an integrated S Pen stylus. It will be paired with the Galaxy S22 Ultra to make up for the missing reference range. In the case of MWC 2022, the manufacturer has also confirmed the end of this series.

This stylus also uses electromagnetic resonance (EMR) technology. It is interesting to note that the S-Pen does not require a built-in battery for operation. It runs directly on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and in principle, helps to reduce its dimensions.

On the back of the smartphone, we notice that there are three photo sensors. A choice that recalls what was chosen Samsung Z Fold3 It has three 12-megapixel cameras. The main interest is whether the South Korean company wants to make strong choices to improve the photographic elements. Under the hood, Samsung is expected to offer either the Samsung Snapdragon 8 General 1 or the Exynos 2200.

A little more patience

For now, there is little information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. We will have to wait until summer to find this model and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. By 2022, Samsung plans to sell about 13 million folding smartphones.