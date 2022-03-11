In the United States, Govt-linked aid fraud has surpassed $ 8 billion



Exceptional assistance, exceptional fraud: The judiciary on Thursday estimated that more than $ 8 billion has been embezzled as part of the financial aid measures adopted in the United States since the outbreak began.

Thousands face criminal charges, and 1,800 or so organizations are under civil investigation for these shocking scams, the ministry said, adding that it will appoint a chief prosecutor to coordinate these efforts.

Kevin Chambers will become a cell director dedicated to the fight against these scams, as promised by Joe Biden during a speech to Congress on March 1st.

“Under my administration, the security forces are back: we are hunting down criminals who steal billions of dollars in aid to small businesses and millions of Americans,” the Democratic president began.

Since March 2020, more than $ 5 trillion has been released in the United States to help businesses and people affected by the epidemic.

As soon as the first steps were taken, the irregularities were identified. Most people are targeted by the Wage Protection Scheme (“PPE”), a credit program for small and medium-sized businesses, which can be helpful if used to secure jobs.

In less serious cases, employers lie to their employees to demand more than they are entitled to. But officials say criminal networks have organized themselves to create imaginary companies or multiply files.

Hundreds of people have been arrested and charged with fraud in an unemployment benefit created for employees who have been laid off due to the epidemic. Here again, the networks, some of which are overseas, have set up extensive scams, especially by hijacking identities.

In addition, other scams associated with the infection are being prosecuted by the same cell: Agrifins have developed their functions on the Internet, offering supposedly miraculous treatments based on bleach, silver or vitamin C infusions. After the fake masks, fake vaccines also appeared. The web.