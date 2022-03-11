Home World Green Ammonia: Egypt signs memorandum of understanding with Norway

Mar 11, 2022 0 Comments
Egypt on Thursday signed a $ 5 billion memorandum of understanding with Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec to develop a clean ammonia project in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. The project will be implemented in two phases and production will begin in 2025, Egyptian government spokesman Nader Chad said in an official statement.

Egypt has significant capabilities in the production of pure hydrogen and ammonia, making North Africa a world power in both fields, Chad added. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbooli has said that many international companies want to set up green hydrogen projects in Egypt, which offers promising opportunities for the government’s efforts to prioritize the green economy.

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

