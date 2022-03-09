The trade secretary has warned that Chinese companies helping Russia will be shut down. – News24

Trade Secretary Gina Raymondo on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Chinese companies that could violate US restrictions on exports to Russia, saying the US would disconnect them from US equipment and software needed to manufacture their products.

In an interview with The New York Times, Raymondo said the Biden administration could “fundamentally shut down” a Chinese company that violates U.S. sanctions by continuing to supply Russia with semiconductor manufacturing corporations or chips and other advanced technologies.

The United States, the European Union and other governments have imposed severe sanctions and export restrictions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Export restrictions prohibit the sale of certain high-tech products to Russia and Belarus, including advanced semiconductors.

U.S. export restrictions apply not only to US companies, but also to companies around the world that use American software or technology to manufacture their products, including many Chinese companies.