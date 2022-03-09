Home Science Govit-19: But what happens in the city of Martinique, where pollution suddenly erupts?

Mar 09, 2022 0 Comments
In Martinique, as pollution has been declining for several weeks, infections are once again on the rise. The incidence rate tripled in three days, indicating a very strong resumption of the virus cycle.

Do not talk about curves or a gradual increase in pollution: at the forefront of Kovit-19, what is currently happening in Martinique is sudden and brutal. On the island, until the last few days, “the epidemic situation in the area has improved for a few weeks”. According to the Regional Health Agency, the area is currently subject to “massive pollution.” The incidence rate, which peaks today at 1,776.7 cases per 100,000 population, has tripled in just three days.

Is it simply linked to massive screening? Absolutely not, and the positive rate suddenly rises very sharply.

“Incident and positive rates are clearly increasing, and so is the use of screening,” Martinique’s ARS press release described. Health officials say only 15- to 44-year-olds experience a significant increase in these cases: “+ 233% compared to the previous week”. At the hospital, there is “tension”, according to officials, this time, the trend is downward.

Festival in the guise of recovery?

How to explain this sudden increase? According to health officials, this sudden increase in infections is inherently linked to the context of festive activities. Rhythmic marches.

We will have to wait a few more days to see if the resumption of this virus cycle will have an impact on the hospitals of the country. Especially from Martinique, less than one in two; Over 12 years of age, the virus is vaccinated against.

