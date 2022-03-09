Home World Algeria is facing huge financial losses due to the closure of the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline

Algeria is facing huge financial losses due to the closure of the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline

Mar 09, 2022 0 Comments
Algeria is facing huge financial losses due to the closure of the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline
By Le360 (with MAP) 7:36 pm on 03/08/2022

At midnight on October 31, 2021, the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline stopped transporting Algerian gas through the Moroccan region to Spain.

© Copyright: DR

Russia’s federal news agency FAN reported on Monday that the closure of Algeria’s Maghreb-Europe (GME) gas pipeline had caused significant financial losses.

The same source makes it clear that Algeria is facing technical problems associated with plans to expand the capacity of the Metcas gas pipeline, which increases demand and increases transportation costs during the crisis.The energy crisis is worsening in Spain and across Europe.

The Russian agency accuses Spain of disregarding its promise to supply enough gas to Algeria, which is currently forced to double the number of LNG tankers, despite its obligation to ensure equal exports. The Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline (GME) would have done without if it had been in operation.

Since the closure of GME, Spanish authorities have announced a series of disruptions in the supply chain with alternative solutions offered by Algiers.

Spain is now turning to other suppliers, especially the United States, whose economy should not be linked to an unreliable source of energy, especially in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict over prices and related supply problems.

With Le360 (with MAP)

See also  With the participation of an Egyptian .. "A global information earthquake" in the field of solar cells.

You May Also Like

THE PRESIDENT: Tradition and interests of the 12 candidates released

THE PRESIDENT: Tradition and interests of the 12 candidates released

Algeria suffered heavy losses after the closure of the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline

Algeria suffered heavy losses after the closure of the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline

Will “Suspend” on March 14 really end?

AFRIQUE : quels enjeux pour l’accord mondial contre la pollution plastique ?©ONU

Africa: What are the challenges of the Global Convention against Plastic Pollution?

Ukraine: UN reiterates SG call for "humanitarian suspension"

Ukraine: UN reiterates SG call for “humanitarian suspension”

Moody's downgraded Russia's credit rating to Ca, which is the final step

Moody’s downgraded Russia’s credit rating to Ca, which is the final step

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.