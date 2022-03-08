Home Science The “tip” that could turn the forest into savannah is approaching faster than expected

The “tip” that could turn the forest into savannah is approaching faster than expected

Mar 08, 2022 0 Comments
The “tip” that could turn the forest into savannah is approaching faster than expected

According to models from “Natural Climate Change” magazine, global warming alone will push the world’s largest tropical forests into irreversible change.

Article written by

Posted

Update

Study time: 1 minute.

Under global warming and deforestation, the Amazon is approaching “The point“It will transform the world’s largest tropical forest into savannah,” according to a study published in the March 7 issue of the journal Monday. Natural climate change (Link in English).

To achieve this dangerous discovery, researchers are examining 25 years of satellite data to assess the Amazon rainforest’s vulnerability to shocks such as fire or drought. This key indicator of the overall health of the Amazon ecosystem is that it has a regenerative capacity of more than 75% of its surface and up to 50% in highly damaged areas, especially near human activities or in areas affected by drought.

According to the models, only global warming will push the Amazon rainforest towards irreversible change. A recent report by IPCC experts, released in late February, warned again of this possibility that some models could be triggered by 2050. According to a recent study, the Brazilian Amazon jungle is already gone. “Carbon Sink” Net carbon proofThis powerful greenhouse gas emits 20% more than it has absorbed in the last decade.

See also  "Hard Breath", "Unique Experience" ... Crew Dragon's Astronauts Return to Earth

You May Also Like

No, after 20 years, our brain is not slow

No, after 20 years, our brain is not slow

Discovery of the Balkanadolia or a forgotten continent between Europe and Africa

Discovery of the Balkanadolia or a forgotten continent between Europe and Africa

Covit-19 in Seine-Maritime: The incidence rate has been rising for four days

Guadeloupe: The amazing discovery of a giant bacterium

Guadeloupe: The amazing discovery of a giant bacterium

Impression d'artiste de la collision entre deux étoiles à neutrons. © University of Warwick, Mark Garlick

What is Kilonova, where the remains were first discovered?

Aurélie Jean - Mathematics is not just about math!

Aurélie Jean – Mathematics is not just about math!

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.