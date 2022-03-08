The company converts ‘non-recyclable’ plastic into indestructible building bricks

– Natalia Boroda / Shutterstock.com

Plastic pollution is a major problem worldwide. According to scientific estimates, we produce 300 million tons of plastic waste each year. To reduce this type of pollution, an American company had the idea of ​​converting non-recyclable plastics into ultra-resistant building bricks.

Eco-friendly production

First, keep in mind that there are different types of plastics: PET (polyethylene terephthalate), HDPE (high density polyethylene), PVC (polyvinyl chloride), LDPE (low density polyethylene), PP (polypropylene), PS (polystyrene), and others. Of these, only PET and HDPE are recycled because recycling other types of plastics is less expensive.

By Fusion Global, The startup behind this brilliant idea will use its technology to convert non-recyclable plastics into building bricks called “ByBlocks”. These are made by steam compression, which is not only unique but also environmentally friendly because it does not require chemicals, additives or glues.

Bricks can be used in different building projects

ByBlocks can be used in the construction of walls, fences, furniture and more. Each brick measures 40cm x 20cm x 20cm and weighs approximately 10 kilograms. Unlike concrete blocks, they do not crack or crumble. In addition, they produce 41% less greenhouse gas emissions than conventional units.

In Interview, Heidi Gujawa, CEO of Biffusion Global, says the company is sponsored. In addition, Hefty has partnered with a company that specializes in making garbage bags to integrate the energy pack recycling program. This collaboration is notable for the implementation of a pilot project in Boise, Idaho in the United States.

The pilot project will allow U.S. city residents to convert up to 72 tons of non-recyclable plastic waste from local landfills into construction blocks. Some blocks have already been used to create a bench for a public park.