No, after 20 years, our brain is not slow

Psychology – A German team from the Institute of Psychology at the University of Heidelberg explored the question of age-appropriate cognitive abilities.

This is a well-understood fact: in our twenties, our brain begins to slow down and our cognitive abilities begin to inevitably decline… Really? Not much, says a team from the Institute of Psychology at the University of Heidelberg (Germany). In the magazine Natural human behavior . In fact, our responses will certainly be slower by the age of 20 or 25, but this will be due to more alertness and lower motor speed than a decline in our cognitive abilities.

To believe this, the authors worked on data collected from 1.3 million people aged 10 to 80 years. As part of the “project implicitly”, Was started in 1998 by three researchers from the Universities of Washington, Harvard and Virginia to study the dependencies affecting our judgments. The test consists of “If this word belongs to a category, quickly categorize it into categories on the left and right side of the computer screen by pressing the” e “key …