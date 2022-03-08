Home Economy Kobe Bryant’s 81-point warm-up jacket has been put up for auction.

Kobe Bryant’s 81-point warm-up jacket has been put up for auction.

Mar 08, 2022 0 Comments
Kobe Bryant's 81-point warm-up jacket has been put up for auction.

There are always dates engraved in NBA history. January 22, 2006 One of them. Actually that evening, Los Angeles Lakers No. 8 Kobe Bryant The helpless Toronto Raptors scored 81 points from the head. To date, Mamba’s 81 points is the second best points performance behind 100 points in American league history. Wild Chamberlain In 1962.

As we talk about this special day, the pre-game warm-up jacket worn by Kobe Bryant went under the hammer for $ 277,000. It was worn 6 times during the regular season by Black Mamba and during the 2006 playoffs.

The proud owner of this piece is called David Collar, President of SCP Auctions is an American company specializing in the resale of American game collections. The latter is one of the largest collections of Los Angeles Lakers monuments.

“After collecting Kobe Bryant monuments over the years, I’m delighted and proud to add this special item to my collection, one of the most important games in NBA history,” Koeler said.

This created a unique NFT Corwin Cheung From the “Upper Tech Elegant Collection Basketball” collection that pays homage to No. 81 in Chinese culture

Via DMZ

Previous post 25 years ago Michael Jordan compiled 53 points with 7 missed shots, 11 rebounds and 6 steals.

See also  Experts see downsides to major COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, China

You May Also Like

AFRIQUE DU SUD : quand la technologie s’invite dans la circulation routière au Cap ©Alexey Stiop/Shutterstock

South Africa: When technology enters road traffic in Cape Town

Workers from Reliance

How Reliance surprised Amazon in the battle for future retail in India.

Fluffy donuts at home

Fluffy donuts at home

The USWNT players supported US football leader Cindy Barlow Conn

The USWNT players supported US football leader Cindy Barlow Conn

Fake $ 240,000 transfer order fraud from Val-d’Oise to Brazil

SpaceX47 has launched new satellites

SpaceX47 has launched new satellites

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.