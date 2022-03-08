Home Science Discovery of the Balkanadolia or a forgotten continent between Europe and Africa

Discovery of the Balkanadolia or a forgotten continent between Europe and Africa

Mar 08, 2022 0 Comments
Discovery of the Balkanadolia or a forgotten continent between Europe and Africa

Disappearance – 34 million years ago, the Balkanadolia was home to unique species that disappeared when it merged with Europe and Asia.

A Forgotten Continent, Unusual Animals Nowhere Else on This Planet … You might think the story came from a fairy tale, however it is actually a very serious science fiction, published Earth Science Reviews (March 2022). This continent is called Balkanadolia. It disappeared 34 million years ago and was absorbed by the European tectonic plate. But before it disappeared, it was inhabited by a unique fauna whose traces can be traced back to the soils of southern Europe, the borders of the Balkans and Turkey.

Read more“We see a new type of dinosaur every week”

“Excavation teams first discovered some of the most unusual animal fossils in the area,” Says Alexis Liszt, paleo and bio-geologist at CNRS, the first author of the publication. Marsupials close to South American animals and the oldest cats that disappeared from Europe 55 million years ago. We also found mammals, whose morphology is similar to that of hippos, but they are not.

This article is for subscribers only. You have 80% left to find.

Freedom to push the limits of science.

Continue reading your article for the first month

Already subscribed?
Login

See also  How a Thanksgiving Day Cock in Mission Control broke a feather

You May Also Like

Covit-19 in Seine-Maritime: The incidence rate has been rising for four days

Guadeloupe: The amazing discovery of a giant bacterium

Guadeloupe: The amazing discovery of a giant bacterium

Impression d'artiste de la collision entre deux étoiles à neutrons. © University of Warwick, Mark Garlick

What is Kilonova, where the remains were first discovered?

Aurélie Jean - Mathematics is not just about math!

Aurélie Jean – Mathematics is not just about math!

Une tasse ou une femme ? Découvrez comment vous vous en sortirez en amour selon le test psychologique de l'œil.

A trophy or a girl? According to this visual psychology test, find out what it is like to be in love

vers nourris points quantiques carbone produisent soie fluorescente

Worms that feed on carbon quantum dots form a glowing bar

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.