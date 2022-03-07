Will “Suspend” on March 14 really end?

Vaccine pass. Given the slight increase in the number of Covid 19 infections since Saturday, March 5, can we estimate that March 14 will be the deadline for vaccination?

Summary

[Mis à jour le 7 mars 2022 à 19h02] The government has announced that from March 14 in France, vaccination passes will be “suspended wherever applicable” in restaurants, bars, cafes, cinemas, theaters and concert halls, nightclubs, arenas and stadiums, exhibitions and exhibitions, and between regions. Transport, etc. Whatever the epidemic indicators at that time, the date seems to have been fixed. Should we be afraid of a tidal wave returning? If we believe the figures of recent weeks, the trend is still down, but the decline is slower and slower. The number of Covid 19 infections has risen slightly this weekend after a month-long decline. As of Saturday, March 5, 53,678 positive cases had been detected, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Public Health France. There is no risk of coming back. ” But experts advise not to relax efforts. “The current situation does not allow us to talk about the end of the epidemic,” declared a lecturer in epidemiology and disease evolution at the University of Montpellier Myrcia Sofonia in Paris. “There are still a lot of uncertainties for the coming days and weeks,” he added.

According to the latest official statistics recorded in the last 24 hours, the incidence rate is 538.2 cases per 100,000 population. Covid-tracker, There are still 2,079 intensive care patients in hospitals. First, the administrator was in favor of raising the vaccine pass only if the “limit of 1,500 patients in intensive care” was not exceeded and the incidence rate was between 300/500. Case Strong for 100,000 citizens … If the administrator does not reconsider its decision to cancel the vaccine pass on March 14th, any strong infection will again lead to the recovery of the device because the period of its use should not be forgotten. The “suspension” of the TF1 news broadcast by Prime Minister Jean Costex is not an “end”. As a reminder, the health system is governed by legislation that officially ends on July 31, 2022. Up to this date, it may be suspended and reactivated.

On the same day, March 14, the mask will no longer be mandatory within companies receiving the public. But there are exceptions in medical-social institutions and public transport. Below we will answer all your questions:

On March 14, 2022, the vaccine pass was suspended “wherever necessary (leisure and cultural venues, commercial catering activities, exhibitions and trade shows)”. Was contacted It was released on JT on March 3 at 1pm following the intervention of Prime Minister Jean Costex. The vaccine pass will finally last less than two months from January 24, 2022, when it comes into effect.

Where will the vaccination permit be revoked on March 14, 2022?

From Monday, March 14, 2022, Prime Minister Jean Costex announced in a 1pm message on TF1 during his intervention that the vaccine pass would not be mandatory “wherever applicable” in French territory. So you no longer need to provide the QR-code of your vaccine pass at the gateway to these companies which are open to the public:

Restaurants, Bars and Cafes

Transportation Long distance (TGV, Intercités, night trains, domestic flights and intercity compartments)

(TGV, Intercités, night trains, domestic flights and intercity compartments) Camps, Hotels and Holiday Centers

Sports companies (Gym, swimming pool, gym, ice rink, horse riding facilities, etc.)

(Gym, swimming pool, gym, ice rink, horse riding facilities, etc.) Lifts

Museums and monuments

Amusement parks

Concerts and festivals

Theater

Theaters and other theaters

Trade shows, exhibitions and seminars

Casinos and other sports halls

Boat trips

Discos

Shopping Centers and Supermarkets

Will the vaccination pass be mandatory for transportation on March 14?

From March 14, vaccination passes will not be required to travel short or long distances by train, plane or boat. All regional public transport (TGV, Intercités, night trains, domestic flights) are no longer subject to this rule. However, wearing a mask is mandatory on all public transportation.

The decision to wear the mask was announced by Prime Minister Jean Costex on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 1pm on TF1, the same date as the end of the vaccination pass. So there is no need to wear the mask anymore in companies, shops, schools, colleges, high schools, universities, nightclubs or public administrations. But beware, on March 14 it will be mandatory to wear a mask on all public transport “meetings” and in all medical-social institutions (hospitals, EHPAD, autonomous residences and retirement homes). In a statement, the government recommended that the mask be worn “for positive persons and dangerous contact cases, those with symptoms and health professionals”.

In which places is the mask no longer mandatory under the vaccine pass?

Since February 28, the obligation to wear a mask in certain areas has been removed from the home by the vaccine pass. Except for transportation (TGV, Intercités, night trains, long-haul cabs, and domestic flights), the mask is no longer mandatory in indoor areas subject to the vaccine permit. Restaurants, Bars and Cafes, Movie Theaters, Museums & Monuments, Performance and Concert Hall, Party and Game Rooms, Libraries, Discotheques, Trade Shows and Exhibitions, Camps, Hotels and Holiday Centers, Sports Companies or Amusement Parks.

Where is the health pass still mandatory?

Prime Minister Jean Costex announced Health Pass As of Monday, March 14th, it is mandatory only in all “health facilities, nursing homes, and especially institutions that welcome vulnerable disabled people”. This means it is always important to have a complete vaccination schedule Certificate of re-employment Must have PCR, antigen or self-examination (under the supervision of a health professional) within 24 hours for access to Covit-19, or to hospitals, retirement homes and medical-community institutions. From March 14, 2022, children between the ages of 12 and 15, adults from being vaccinated, and all other places where it applies will be exempt from the Health Pass.